Roman Ridge School Does It Again

The Roman Ridge School (TRRS) has dwarfed all schools which participated in the recent Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition in the country.

The school has been awarded nineteen medals, the highest for any school in Ghana in 2016.

The school was the lone one to be awarded Gold Medals in the entire country.

During a Special Awards Ceremony held at TRRS recently, Mrs. Valerie Mainoo, Principal of the school congratulated the winning students and their teachers on another outstanding performance in

the 2016 competition.

Special messages of congratulations from Dr. Frank B. Adu, Jr. (Chairman of Board of

Directors) and Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee (Chair of the Academic Board of Governors, TRRS) were also extended to the medal winners, their teachers and families – proclaiming it as a triumph for the Roman Ridge School and an achievement for the youth of Ghana.

Founded in 1883, this competition has inspired thousands of young writers from all over the world for 133 years.

It is administered by the Royal Commonwealth Society (UK), this international essay writing contest stands as the world’s oldest and largest, according to a release on the subject. In 2016, over 13,500 young people from almost every Commonwealth country and territory took part, making it their most successful and competitive contest to date. One hundred and thirty judges scrutinised entries

around the theme, ‘An Inclusive Commonwealth,’ which is also the 2016 Commonwealth Year theme,

and a topical theme for today's youth. Essay topics focused on: the significance of community; the importance of diversity and difference; the question of belonging; the values of tolerance, respect and understanding; and the sense of shared responsibility that exists within the Commonwealth today.

In 2015, pupils of TRRS broke records winning 23 medals (7 Bronze, 7 Silver & 9 Gold), the most of any school in Ghana for that year. In 2016, TRRS has once again won the most medals of any school in the country, with pupils being awarded a total of 19 medals (5 Bronze, 6 Silver & 8 Gold), also making TRRS the only school in Ghana to be awarded Gold medals this year.

The Roman Ridge School (TRRS) was founded in 2002 and is a private co-educational institution of approximately 550 students, from ages 4

to 18. Education at the school is based on the British Preparatory & Independent School system,

whilst being firmly rooted in Ghanaian life and culture.