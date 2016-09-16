Environment, Science and Technology Innovation Minister, Mahama Ayariga says it is possible that diesel imported into the country may not be the accepted standard.

He said although there are standards that must be adhered to, the possibility that some people import substandard diesel into the country cannot be ruled out.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the Minister told show host Kojo Yankson that monitoring agencies like the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) are to ensure that imported fuel product meet the standard but a slip on their part could have resulted in the discrepancy.

“It is possible that the standards that we have are scientifically okay, but the products that are coming into the system, due to monitoring lapses are not meeting those standards and are being allowed to pass,” Mr Ayariga said.

The Minister’s comment is in reaction to a report in which some of the world’s largest fuel retailers have been accused of taking advantage of the week governance system in African countries to sell low-quality and toxic fuels which have been banned in Europe.

Vitol, Trafigura, Addax & Oryx and Lynx Energy have been named because they are key players in the importation of fuel into the country.

Trafigura and Vitol, however, say the report is misconceived and retailers work within legal limits enforced in the countries.

The report has caused a lot of panic in Ghana, where people spend more time in traffic and majority of vehicles on the road use diesel.

Mr Ayariga says government is concerned about the development and for that reason, measures are being taken to improve the standards and ensure that monitoring agencies are doing their work.

He said regional stakeholders are being engaged in order that an appropriate sulotuon can be found to the problem.

Ghana could proceed on its own, but the process is cumbersome and the investment needed is huge, so a collective effort is better, he noted.

“We have taken note of the fact that there are health implications and implications on the performance of vehicles. In the not too far future there will be an agreement on improving the standards and we expect an improvement in the sulphur content,” he said.

Mr Ayariga said although the situation seems alarming, there is no need to panic because “there is a process in place to compel the improvement of standards.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]