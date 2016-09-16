Insurance Practitioner Wants Proper Identification Systems

Solomon Lartey, Deputy Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Company, has called for proper National Identification systems for planning purposes and orderliness.

He said, “Africa critically needs systems like proper National Identification systems, Street Naming and Home Numbers for planning purposes, procedures and orderliness in the modern globalized business space.”

Mr Lartey made the call when he chaired the launch of NUBIANBIZ.COM, a newly established online hub at the Airport West Hotel in Accra yesterday.

“Systematic procedures and orderliness, for example, National Identification Systems, Street Names and Home Numbers, are critical for planning purposes. Access to and provision of products and services require knowing who, why and where your customers can be found.

“Providers of goods and services need to know how many people there are at a place and where each one is. Customers also need to know what products are available and for which benefit. These would thrive in an environment where good legal and regulatory frameworks exist,” Mr. Lartey said.

He said governments and institutions must adopt technological systems, as well as clearly defined procedural frameworks and orderliness in their everyday activities, stating “this is what is needed as Africa positions itself as the new frontier of economic power.”

Speaking under the theme: Africa's Quest for Development – The Way Forward, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NubianBiz.com, Jules Nartey-Tokoli, said his online company is strategically formed to serve as business opportunity hub for people in Ghana and the whole of Africa in the areas of trading, management and entrepreneurship.

A Business Desk report