Ex-Konadu Boy Exposes NDC

Joseph Bediako, Convener of Movement of Truth, addressing the media in Kumasi

Outspoken politician Joseph Bediako has disclosed that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has adopted diabolical plans to foment trouble in the country during the December polls.

He said that the NDC had mismanaged Ghana's economy over the past eight years through the implementation of ineffective policies and programmes, adding that the ruling political party is afraid of its imminent defeat in the elections.

According to him, the NDC would engage the services of some energetic young boys to disrupt the upcoming elections and quickly blame the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to impugn its image.

He said he would soon lodge a formal complaint with the various embassies in the country on the fiendish plans of the NDC so that the ruling political party cannot blame the NPP.

Mr. Bediako, a former influential member of FONKAR disclosed this while speaking at the official launch of the 'Movement of Truth and Accountability,' a pressure group that has declared its support for the NPP in Kumasi on Tuesday.

He stated that Deputy Communications Director of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen had already highlighted the diabolical plans of the NDC on television, stressing that the dangerous NDC members were poised to spill the blood of innocent people.

According to him, Kwaku Boahen, on a television programme two months ago, stated that the NDC would not allow some eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise on the election day.

“Kwaku Boahene said this 2016 elections, some will queue, some will vote half, some will queue but cannot vote and if care is not taken, some cannot even come out of their houses to vote,” he added.

According to him, another NDC communicator in Kumasi, Robert Owusu, also declared the wicked intentions of the NDC about spilling blood and destroying properties during the elections on radio.

He said the NDC has wicked people and nation wreckers, whose threats of violence should not be taken for granted.

Mr. Bediako, who is the Convener for Movement of Truth and Accountability, stated that all stakeholders, including the various embassies, should call the NDC to order so as to prevent violence in the country.



NPP support

He disclosed that he had left the National Democratic Party (NDP), founded by former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, saying “I will now campaign for the NPP even though I am not card-bearing member of the party.”

Mr. Bediako said the NPP has knowledgeable men, who have the skills and vision to effectively develop the country and alleviate poverty.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi