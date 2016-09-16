2 Jailed Over Rifle

Two young men were yesterday jailed a total of seven months for possessing one SMG rifle without authority.

They are Morgbanja Moja, a farmer and Godsway Dangnam, a driver.

The police are on the heels of a third alleged accomplice, Njefuney Kojo, who is currently at large.

Godsway is facing two other charges of stealing the said rifle and transferring same on August 27, 2016 at Damanko in the Volta Region.

Before trial judge, Aboagye Tandoh, the accused persons admitted the offence and were convicted on their plea of guilty simplicita.

Sentencing the two, the judge said the court had taken into consideration the seven months Moja and the seven days Godsway had been in custody.

Mr. Tandoh accordingly jailed Moja three months and slapped him with a GH¢3,600 fine or in default, serve six months in jail.

The court jailed Godsway four months with a GH¢3,600 fine or in default, serve six months in jail.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Patrick Hanson said the complainants are police officers while the third accomplice is a resident of Damanko and that on the said day the police had information that Moja was offering SMG rifle for sale at Damanko Township.

He said the police moved in but the accused had left on a motorbike towards Wulensi and chased him; they met two people on the motorbike.

D/C. Insp. Hanson stated that one of the two men bolted when the police stopped them but Moja was arrested.

A search conducted on him revealed the said rifle with registration number M.63640 wrapped in a blue polythene bag.

D/C. Insp. Hanson stated that Moja in his caution statement, stated that the rifle belonged to him and that he bought it from Godsway for GH¢200.

Godway was arrested at his hideout on September 8, 2016 at Ashaiman, near Tema, who also claimed that he stole the weapon from someone who was keeping it in trust for Kojo.

The prosecutor said further investigations revealed that Godways and Kojo had attempted selling it to Moja but failed to agree on a price.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

