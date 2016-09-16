Abirem NPP Warns Regional Minister



The executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abirem Constituency of the Eastern Region have sounded a strong warning to the Regional Minister, Mavis Ama Frimpong to stop bussing people from different constituencies to the area to transfer their votes.

A press statement issued and signed by the Constituency Communications Officer, Brako Emmanuel, said members of the public, especially electorate in Abirem constituency, have uncovered some diabolical steps being taken by Ms Frimpong, who doubles as the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the NPP, the Regional Minister and her cohorts in the Abirem NDC have planned to bus foreigners to the EC office at Abirem to transfer their votes and pick proxy forms on behalf of dead persons.

They claimed the Minister had also deployed stout men and security personnel to the NPP strongholds with the view to intimidating supporters of the party.

The Abirem branch of the NPP, which condemned the Minister's action stated “that we of the NPP are awake and shall not allow any of these diabolical moves to materialise. “We shall resist fiercely to ensure absolute transparency in this exercise. What is more instructive is the strict adherence to the public election regulation 2016.”

The party further admonished the electorate to avoid any electoral malpractices.

“All electorate are advised never to give their voter's ID cards to anyone in order not to be disenfranchised in the upcoming elections. The NDC, realizing the defeat ahead, are using all foul means to lure the electorate to its side.”

They sternly warned the general public, particularly those who would be bused to the centre that they would be treated as thieves when caught.

The NPP warned parents and guardians to caution their children and relatives to shun malpractices and fraudulent activities.

The party said in its determination to police the ballot boxes before, during and after the December polls, it would continue to work hard for Nana Addo and parliamentary candidates across the country, especially John Osei Frimpong of Abirem Constituency.

From Daniel Bampoe, Abirem