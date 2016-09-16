Kissing Pastor Granted Bail

The head pastor of the Faith Word Ministry in Accra, alleged to have kissed and fondled the breast of his female church member, has been granted bail by an Accra circuit court.

The accused, Pastor Edmund Karikari Adjei, 40, is reported to have committed the act under the pretext of praying for the victim – one Angela Nartey, 18 – at Nii-Boi Town in Accra.

According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire, pastor Edmund told Angela that he had a revelation about her hence, the meeting for the prayers.

In a court presided over by Mrs. Ruby Naa Adjeley Quayson, the accused denied the offence and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties, one to be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.

This was after Andrew Vortia, lawyer for the accused, had disputed the assertions of the prosecution.

He had argued that according to the police own facts, his client allegedly applied oil on the navel of Angela who had complained of some issue, and not her vagina.

The case has been adjourned until September 26, 2016.

The facts of the case are that Angela is a student living with her mother and siblings at Chantan, Accra, and are members of the church headed by pastor Edmund.

On July 26, 2016 after the close of a prayer meeting the accused told the complainant's mother that he had a revelation about the complainant (her daughter) and requested to meet her.

According to the prosecutor, on August 30, the pastor called Angela and her mother on phone about the matter and that at 4pm the same day, the complainant went to see the accused on the instruction of her mother.

While conversing in the room with pastor Edmund, he told Angela that he had another revelation about her having pains in her lower abdomen.

Pastor Edmund as a result, brought anointing oil, ordered Angela to sit in the three-in-one sofa, and she obliged.

The accused then folded the sweater of the complainant upwards, pulled the pair of trousers Angela was wearing a bit downwards and administered the oil on her navel and abdomen.

The prosecutor said after that he raised Angela from the sofa and held her tightly, fondled her breast and kissed her.

A report was lodged at the police station, leading to the arrest of pastor Edmund who in his caution statement, admitted the offence.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

[email protected]