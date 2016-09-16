NLC's 'lame legal foot' partly to blame for labour unrests - Labour Consultant

A Labour Consultant has cited a wobbly legal authority and logistical inadequacies at the National Labour Commission (NLC) for recurrent labour unrests in the country.

Ben Arthur says although other factors can be blamed for the incessant strike by government employees at various sectors of the economy, strengthening the Commission can mitigate the situation.

“The National Labour Commission is logistically constrained. It has a lame legal foot,” he said, questioning why the Commission has to sometimes go court to get its rules complied with by agitating government workers.

Mr Arthur was speaking on news analysis programme, PM Express on the Joy News channel (Multi TV), Thursday.

Over 600 members of the Government Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOPSA) have declared an indefinite strike to protest failure by government to pay them a market premium. According to GHOPSA, the strike has been necessitated by government’s refusal to meet their demand for the past six years.

Beyond the recent strike by the government pharmacists, the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOSSAG) and government nurses have also had cause to strike in the past over unfair working conditions.

Ben Arthur, who is also an expert in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) said on the PM Express show that the National Labour Commission – the sole institution that facilitates and settles industrial disputes through dialogue – should be overhauled to make it more effective.

Ben Arthur also cited broader structural challenges on the government-labour front that need to be resolved. Poor communication channels between labour and government is key among these structural challenges.

Citing the ongoing GHOPSA strike as an example, he said the aggrieved pharmacists "have to deal with the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Health, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission as well as the Public Services Commission. There are multiple channels that they need to go through."

He said even though the law does not allow members of the essential services workers to go on strike, they seem not to have any way out, noting that government deliberately uses some that clauses to frustrate them. According to him this has caused a breakdown of trust in the government by employees.

"The mechanisms which we need to go through to resolve disputes, in my candid opinion as a professional, are unpragmatic. In the essential services sector, if you begin to have a problem with your employer the law says that within a matter of 24 hours it has to be reported. Within a matter of three days the matter should go through negotiations and be resolved but you and I know that in the public sector you are unable to put up a team for negotiation within three days. The bureaucracies there goes beyond the three days," he told show host Malik Abass Daabu.

