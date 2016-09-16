PURC slaps ECG with GH¢202, 640 fine for 'breach of statutory obligations'

Utilities regulator, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has sanctioned the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for breaching its obligations to power consumers.

The PURC has asked ECG to pay GH¢202, 640 for failing to adhere to opening hours of its customer service centres and pre-payment metering vending points that serve consumers.

A statement released by Public Affairs Director of PURC, Nana Yaa Jantuah said the GH¢202, 640 penalty also covers the ECG’s refusal to provide contingency measures to ensure customers of pre-payment metering could proceed to buy credits the industrial strike which was embarked on by the ECG workers in the first week of September 2016.

The PURC wants the ECG to pay the penalty by close of Friday September 16, 2016.

“Failure by the ECG to comply with this order shall attract an additional GH¢10,000 for each non-compliance order,” the statement warned.

More soon.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com