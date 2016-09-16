Unemployed graduate nurses threaten to picket at Health Ministry

The Unemployed Registered Graduate Nurses Association has threatened to picket at the premises of the Ministry of Health next week to press home their demands for immediate posting.

The association, which is made up of over 1,200 professionally trained nurses from various public and private universities across the country said the Ministry has been lackadaisical in responding positively to its letters and calls for posting to work in health facilities in the country.

Speaking to Citi News, a leader of the Association, Halidu Mustapha said their members were “fed up” with being treated unfairly.

“We feel that we are being treated as non-Ghanaians. We are Ghanaians, our parents are taxpayers and we need to drum home what is due us,” he said.

He noted that the Association has given the Ministry a week's ultimatum to come out favorably to address its concerns, otherwise the Association will be forced to picket at the premises of the Ministry next week to demand their postings.

“When we step here, we are not leaving the premises of this Ministry until and unless we are posted.”

Halidu Mustapha lamented some members of the Association who had not been posted since 2011 after completing their studies have become a burden to their families due to their long-term unemployment.

He further called on the general public to join in their campaign to demand postings from the ministry since their continuous unemployment painted a gloomy picture of the fate of the thousands of other nursing trainees in some of Ghana's tertiary institutions.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana