The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has called on political parties to stop their game of promises, and rather focus on addressing issues that matter to the people in their campaigning.

The two leading parties in the country; the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been making many promises on the campaign trail.

The flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo has so far promised to set up one factory in each of the 216 districts, and also to construct an irrigation dam in each village up north, if elected into government.

On the part of the NDC, it flagbearer, President John Mahama has promised to give each pupil a tablet, and also to establish farming mechanization centers with 10 tractors in each district if re-elected.

But, Executive Director of GII, Linda Ofori-Kwarfo urged the parties to promise doable initiatives since Ghanaians have become very discerning.

“Ghanaian voters are not people you can take for granted, we are enlightened and we want you to convince us with your promises, visions and not all those big gargantuan promises that every Ghanaian knows that cannot be accomplished.”

She further admonished the political parties to focus their attention on the issues that matter to Ghanaian electorates and shun the promises which in most cases are unrealistic.

“They should stop the blame game; I can see the political parties blaming each other. I think they are now in the business of I'm promising more than you so we should stop those things and convince the citizenry to vote for them based on their vision, based on what is doable and stop the promises, we are tired,” she added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonilne.com/Ghana

