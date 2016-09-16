Police run to court to stop DKM demo in Sunyani

The Sunyani Police Command is in court seeking an order to stop a planned demonstration by aggrieved customers of microfinance company, DKM slated for Saturday, September 17.

The Police say they don't have enough officers and logistics to provide security for the protestors as it coincides with the governing National Democratic Congress' (NDC) manifesto launch in the area.

NDC members will be in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday to official launch their 2016 manifesto.

But the Coordinator of the Aggrieved DKM customers, Maxwell Mahama told Citi News they are determined to go ahead with their planned demonstration.

“Whoever attempts to give approval will be in breach of the Public Order Act and even the 1992 Constitution. We don't give approval when somebody wants to embark on demonstration, there is approval and there is notification or even permission.”

He continued that “the law is clear that we should notify the Police and we have done that according to law but the Police cannot say they will give us approval that is out of law, respectfully. Whether they will give us protection or not, we can also give ourselves protection. It is also in the law; we will give self-protection to ourselves.”

Background

Millions of cash deposited by customers of DKM were locked up, following the Bank of Ghana (BoG)'s move in 2015 to stop the company from operating over concerns that it was violating the microfinance regulations.

Hundreds of customers of DKM have over the months hit the streets over their locked up cash while others have threatened to vote out President John Mahama if he is unable to ensure their locked up cash are paid them.

Customers receive refund

The BoG has began refunding the locked up funds to the aggrieved DKM customers beginning this month, September.

