Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 16 September 2016 08:07 CET

NDC’s 2016 Manifesto: Mahama’s strategy for agric sector [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

The overbearing impact of climate change on farming actitivies in Ghana,old methods of farming and the lack of investment in the sector, have combined to literally cripple the once vibrant sector.

President John Mahama during his presentation of the highlights of the National Democratic Congress’ 2016 manifesto said, if he is re-elected in the December 7 general elections, he will invest massively in the sector.

The infographic below highlights some of the President’s major plans to revive the sector.


By: Nana Boakye-Yiadom/Vivian Kai Lokko

Business & Finance

The underworld is coming for the takeover, so The topworld has to be reached.
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img