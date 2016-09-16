The overbearing impact of climate change on farming actitivies in Ghana,old methods of farming and the lack of investment in the sector, have combined to literally cripple the once vibrant sector.

President John Mahama during his presentation of the highlights of the National Democratic Congress’ 2016 manifesto said, if he is re-elected in the December 7 general elections, he will invest massively in the sector.

The infographic below highlights some of the President’s major plans to revive the sector.

By: Nana Boakye-Yiadom/Vivian Kai Lokko