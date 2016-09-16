The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will ensure that supposed party members who were involved in clashes at Kukuom in the Brong Ahafo region are arrested.

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and NPP were involved in violent clashes on Thursday.

The office of the NPP in the area was invaded by men believed to be supporters of the governing NDC, leading to some sustaining cutlass wounds .

This followed allegations that the NPP was busing foreigners to transfer their votes to some polling centres in the ongoing voter transfer exercise by the Electoral Commission.

Hours after the incident, the Kukuom Divisional Police Commander, DSP Simon Akabati, told Citi News supporters of the NPP, this dawn, also ransacked offices of the NDC, in what appears to be a reprisal attack.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the NPP parliamentary nominee for the Asunafo South constituency, George Boateng, said those found culpable will face the full rigors of the law.

“If it comes out that they[ NPP supporters] vandalised the offices they will have to go through the law. In the same way those who vandalised the NPP office will also be made to face the law.”

He further appealed to NPP supporters in the region to keep calm as the party takes measures to avoid a recurrence of such an incident.

Meanwhile the Kukuom Divisional Police Command in the Brong Ahafo region is holding an emergency District Security Committee (DISEC) meeting over the disturbances in the area.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana