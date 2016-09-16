The Vice-Presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Emmanuel Amenuvor Anyidoho says President John Dramani Mahama’s maladministration which is characterized with unbridled corruption is driving investors away from Ghana.

According to him, the situation is so alarming that people would want money to exchange hands before allow a business to set up in the country.

Such attitude, he noted, does not create a friendly business atmosphere to attract investors wanting to do business in the West African nation.

Although he could not give any statistics to back his claim, Mr. Anyidoho who is an economist said the situation is so rare that he personally has witnessed a foreign investor moved out of the country because some people were demanding money from him before allowing him to operate his business.

That aside, he said Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company and manufacturer of jetliners among others as well as CNN had wanted to establish in Ghana but because of the unfriendly business environment, they backed off.

The Harvard trained economist made this observation in an interaction with Baisiwa and Kafui Dey on GHOne Television’s Hard Talk Thursday morning.

His comments come some few months after another economist, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia who is also the running mate of the 2016 Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, made similar comments attacking President Mahama of creating a scary economy.

Mr. Anyidoho commenting further appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the PNC in the December 7 polls for them to fix the broken economy and make it attractive for foreign investors to do business in Ghana.