Ga East MCE hints of Abokobi landfill shutdown

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga East Assembly, Kwao Sackey, has hinted that the landfill site that has been a source of discomfort for Abokobi residents would soon be shutdown.

Mr. Sackey said Thursday September 15 that although the Assembly, in collaboration with managers of the landfill, are constantly working to mitigate the stench and spread of insects and rodents from the site, there is an ongoing process to shut it down.

“We have actually gone far to make sure we move out of this place. We’ve actually started work with companies that will do recycling – we have the Accra Compost Plant and another company is also coming on board to turn waste into energy,” he said.

He was speaking after a fumigation exercise at the Abokobi landfill and its environs. The Pantang Government Hospital and surrounding communities were also fumigated.

Mr Sackey said although a firm timeline has not been established for the shutdown of the landfill, the Ministry of Local Government and other government agencies are making progress to end dumping of waste at the site.

However, before the shutdown, the Ga East Assembly and Waste Landfill Company – managers of the site – are making sure that there is no spread of cholera and other communicable diseases, Mr Sackey said.

General Manager of the Waste Landfill Company, Richard Omane-Mensah, said the fumigation exercise over the years has yielded positive results.

“Periodically we organise spraying activities to control the houseflies, cockroaches and other insect pests that are breeding as a result of the presence of the waste. This is done to control the number that is breeding so that they will not go into the community ,” he explained.

The Abokobi landfill, receives over 14 waste trucks daily from Adentan, Ashioman, Ablorh-Agya and its suburbs. In the past, residents have pushed for its closure, citing pollution and the spread of diseases and pests as reason.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com