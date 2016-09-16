LMVCA, AFAG mark one year of voter's register demo Friday

Pressure groups, Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) and the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) will hold a rally Friday, September 16, to commemorate one year anniversary of their demonstration to demand a credible voter’s register.

The rally, which is billed to take place at Okaishie Drug Lane at 1pm will be attended by opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts like Kennedy Agyapong, David Asante and Sammy Awuku.

Abu Ramadan, Hopeson Adroye, Ibrahim Adjei, Charles Owusu and Owusu Bempah are also expected to be at the event.

On the September 16, 2015, Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) in collaboration with the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), Movement for Change the NPP, People National Convention (PNC) Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and other civil society groups, held a demonstration to present a petition to the Electoral Commission of Ghana to demand a credible voters’ register for the 2016 elections.

The demonstration was disrupted when police and security operatives charged unarmed, non-violent civilian demonstrators with guns, batons, hot water cannons and tear gas, leading to several degrees of casualties.

One of the demonstrators, Mr. Justice Adzakumah, lost one eye as a result of alleged police brutalities.

A statement signed by the convener of the LMVCA, David Asante, is calling on “democracy-loving Ghanaians to attend this rally for a progress report on the demand for a credible free fair open and transparent election.”

He said the demonstration last year coupled with other efforts have reaped significant gains, some of which will be outlined during the rally.

“With less than three months to Election Day, LMVCA wishes to reiterate its unrelenting commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.The future of Ghana’s democracy hinges on the 2016 elections,” Mr. Asante said the statement.

