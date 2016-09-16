Ghanaian Hajj pilgrim gives birth in Saudi Arabia

A Ghanaian who took part in this year's Hajj pilgrimage successfully gave birth to a baby boy Thursday afternoon in Makkah.

According to doctors of the Ghana Medical Team in Saudi Arabia, both the mother, Hasiyatu Rufai, and the new baby are doing well without any complications.

One of the medical doctors, Dr Osumanu Danamiji explained that he personally advised Mrs Rufai at the Hajj Village in Accra who looked heavily pregnant to suspend her trip to Hajj this year.

He said she pleaded with him to allow her to participate because her doctors had assured her of a late delivery, sometime in October, by which time the Hajj pilgrimage would have been over.

According to Dr Danamiji, the delivery was smooth without any complications and Mrs Rufai and the baby were discharged hours after her delivery.

Dr Danamiji said despite the safe delivery, he would never encourage any pregnant woman from Ghana to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage regardless.

Mrs Rufai who hails from Kotokuraba-TUC in Cape Coast has since been brought back to her hotel in Makkah.

The elated mother of five gave thanks to Allah but still couldn't believe she had the energy to have fully participated in the Hajj rites especially in Arafah and Muzdalifah.

The Medical Team said they are working around the clock to help secure a place for the mother and the baby to facilitate a proper monitoring system.

Last year a Ghanaian pilgrim from Kumasi also delivered a baby after the Hajj ceremonies.

Ghanaian pilgrims are expected to start flying back to Ghana from September 22 - October 3, baring any unforeseeable circumstances.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]