NPP sets October 8 for manifesto launch in Tamale

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has finally set October 8 for its national campaign launch in the Northern Regional capital Tamale.

The party delayed releasing their manifesto for the 2016 elections on suspicion that their main contender, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will plagiarize their ideas.

Even ahead of the event, they have accused the NDC of 'Stealing' their ideas after President John Dramani Mahama gave highlights of the governing party's manifesto.

Full details of the manifesto will be disclosed at a special conference in Sunyani on September 17.

But the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu says the party's has finally set October 8 for manifesto launch in Tamale.

The preferred venue is the Tamale Sports Stadium where the NPP held their national delegates congress and elected their national executives.

Daniel Bugri Naabu in a Citi News interview explained that the choice of Tamale is to maximize the party's electoral fortunes in the Northern Region on December 7.

He also posited that the party's Presidential nominee, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's awesome campaign tour of the Northern Region necessitated the choice of Tamale.

He said adequate preparations have been put in place to make the event successful.

Daniel Bugri Naabu reaffirmed the party's target of 25 Parliamentary seats out of the 31 constituencies in the Northern Region.

He claimed President John Dramani Mahama had disappointed the people of his home region and hyped the NPP as a credible alternative to the governing NDC.

He thereby appealed to the electorate in the Northern Region to massively vote for the NPP to restore their hope.

He also called for deeper collaboration between the party's leadership and supporters to consolidate their gains at the 2012 polls.

The NPP increased their Parliamentary seats at the 2012 elections by seven and can now boast of 10 in the region.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana