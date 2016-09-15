Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Politics | 15 September 2016 23:00 CET

I will make education and health my top priorities - Aspiring MP

By GNA

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
Tempane (U/E), Sept.15, GNA - Dr Francis Adam Asaana, an independent parliamentary candidate for the Tempane Constituency, has said he will make education and access to good health top priorities on his development agenda for the area.

He said those two were the primary needs that when given the needed attention would project the development of the people and promote the quality of livelihoods in the area.

Dr Asaana said little has been done in the constituency in relation to health and education and this has retarded development in the area.

Dr Asaana, a medical practitioner and an entrepreneur operating in the Bawku area, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Garu in the Garu-Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the way political leaders in the constituency served the people saying he was dedicated to serving the people the way Dr Kwame Nkrumah served the nation.

Dr Asaana said the area lacked social infrastructure including accessible road network, schools and health facilities, which could help improve the living standards of the people.

He pledged to organise skills training in various trades for the youth as this would give them employable skills and enable them generate good income.

Dr Asaana called on the people to give him the nod to go to parliament so that he could articulate their concerns on a national platform.

GNA

