Demand for local aphrodisiacs on the increase

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA - Local aphrodisiacs such as tree roots and barks, acclaimed for improving the sexual capacity of especially males, are on high demand in Accra.

Some of the products on display are 'Kraman Kote', 'Damram' and 'Waist and Power'.

Other products on sale are also packaged and imported ones in the form of syrups, capsules, ointments and powder.

Some of these include Sexmen and Bigman. Often these packages are accompanied by sexually provoking images.

Madam Comfort Yaa Boatemaa, a vendor, at Tema Station in Accra told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that some people request for a bottled preparation of some of the barks.

She claimed that officials from the Food and Drugs Authority often come to inspect her products and the harmful ones are seized, so 'the ones I have are very safe'.

Dr Hubert Simpson, Medical Doctor at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, expressed concern about the long-term effects of aphrodisiacs.

He said users often report with complaints ranging from priapism- prolonged erection, dizziness and headaches.

However some patrons, who spoke to the GNA, do not seem to worry about the problems associated with the drugs.

They rather testified of the efficacy of the local aphrodisiacs and said as long as they receive the immediate relief from using them, they are okay.

