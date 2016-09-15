Minister inspires development partners to work with SADA

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Sept. 15, GNA - Development partners have been inspired to work with the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), to ensure that their activities are consistent with the goals and objectives outlined in the Authorities Regional Concept Plan.

Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, Upper West Regional Minister gave the inspiration in a speech read on his behalf during a review meeting on the SADA Master Plan document in Wa.

The Regional Minister also encouraged SADA to design a simple advocacy work plan to reach out to the communities, in order for the public to become aware of their new focus and buy into the programmes and projects they were currently initiating.

He said the SADA master plan when finished would enhanced the fast transformation of the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone (NSEZ), which encompasses the Upper West, Upper East, Northern Region and some parts of the Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions.

Alhaji Sulemana said the review meeting was therefore part of the process, which seeks to provide stakeholders an opportunity to critique and contribute to shaping of the draft Master Planning Document in a manner that would enrich the document.

'SADA once again is gaining grounds in leading the coordinating, facilitating and catalysing the development plans of the NSEZ,' he said.

He noted that this was evident in its refocused agenda and the restructuring of the institution.

'Its first objective is the provision of a strategic planning guidance for the entire zone to support planned development,' he added.

Alhaji Sulemana noted that the concept of the regional plan was very realistic and strategic towards addressing the developmental needs of the region as it seeks to identify and propose growth corridors, industrial zones and innovative projects that would strategically position the SADA zone for its fair share of economic development.

This, he said would in effect attract investors to the Region for them to tap and explore the numerous resources that were inoperative.

A number of economic opportunities would also be created to generate employment and ultimately promote economic growth and reduced poverty to the barest minimum, he noted.

The Regional Minister said in view of this it would be appropriate to incorporate region specific plans into the National Development Plan when finalised, particularly in the long term development plan by the National Development Planning Commission as it would be very important and structural to the transformation of the SADA Zone.

Alhaji Sulemana entreated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies within the SADA zone to commit to rolling this strategic planning into their Medium Term Development Plans as well as implement them.

