A ITA KACE launches 2016 innovation week

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA - The Ghana- India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (AITA- KACE) for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has opened the 2016 edition of Innovation Week on the theme: 'Internet of Things (IoT) and Innovation'.

The annual event brings together key stakeholders to deliberate on emerging ICT issues which impact development. The 2016 edition which focuses on IoT and Drones; includes presentations from Academia and aims at highlighting research from the tertiary institutions.

The term IoT implies to scenarios where network connectivity and computing capability extends to objects, sensors and everyday items not normally considered computers, allowing the devices to generate, exchange and consume data with minimal human intervention.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Communications in a speech read on his behalf said, there was a need to embrace IoT, which served as new ways of making life easier for consumers.

He described IoT as one the fastest growing facets of a world that was becoming more data intensive; connecting car appliances, among others things to the internet to deliver convenience, safety, and insights into some of our challenges as a society.

He said, however, turning on this data flood also created privacy and security risks for consumers, adding that 'we need to have a strategy as government and businesses to address these challenges'.

The Minister said in 2008, the number of objects connected to the internet was greater than the number of people on the planet because according to Cisco, a renowned global ICT organisation and a leader in IoT, there would be over 50 billion objects connected to the internet by 2020.

He said that could be explained by the growing number of processors, sensors and other devices that were becoming smarter and cheaper.

Dr Omane Boamah said for industries, IoT had been heralded primarily as a way of improving operational efficiency, but in today's environment, companies could also benefit greatly by exploiting it as a tool for finding growth in unexpected opportunities.

He noted that one of the key roles of the Ministry, knowing the benefits and impacts that adoption of technology could have on the developmental agenda, was pursuing the promotion of innovation within the ICT sector and the country as well.

Mr Emmanuel Darko, the Deputy Managing Director for GCNet, said even though there were numerous benefits from the technology, it would also be appropriate to introduce a regulatory framework that would be able to control the challenges the new technology created.

Mrs Marian Tackie, a Board Member of AITI-KACE said the popularisation of mobile phones had contributed in making mobile communication, much more reliable.

Mrs Tackie said the seminar would tackle relevant topics such as security, cloud, computing, the role of the internet connectivity and speed among other things.

'Transportation, communication have indeed made the world a global village, but the IoT makes it a smarter one', she stated.

GNA