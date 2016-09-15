Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Business & Finance | 15 September 2016

NDK Financial Service Schools  SMEs

Source: ModernGhana.Com

Owners of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises are being cautioned against prioritizing the interest of their families at the detriment of their businesses.

Such tendencies according to the Managing Director of NDK Financial Services Oko Nikoi Dzani could cripple most Ghanaian startups.

He was speaking at a day’s capacity building workshop on the theme” Positioning Your Business for Investment and Succession’ for some selected SME’s in Accra.

Opening the forum, Deputy Managing Director of NDK Financial Services Ltd, Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Kuorkor Ayisa says the initiative which is the firm’s corporate social responsibility forms part of his outfit’s 25th anniversary Celebration.

According to her the objective of the workshop seeks to explore proven ideas and strategies for scaling up and aiding SME’s access to finance.

which attracted forum sought to enlighten SME’s on the need to build an effective organizational structure and clear successive plans to sustain their business.

