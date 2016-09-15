Komenda chief commends Nduom

The Omanhen of the Komenda traditional area, Nana Kojo Kru II, has commended the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom for all the massive developmental projects he has brought to the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) municipality.

According to Nana KojoKru II, there is no one in KEEA that can be compared to Dr. Nduom, and as such, he is grateful to God for giving him and the people of Komenda the flagbearer of the PPP.

The Omanhen made these remarks during the 2016 Nyeyi festival held at Komenda on Saturday.

He said he and his people extended an invitation to Dr. Nduom to be the special guest of honour for the occassion due to the massive developments he has brought to Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) municipality.

Nana Kojo Kru II said majority of the youth in the area now have jobs due to the businesses established by Dr. Nduom hoped more persons from the area will emulate his example.

He lauded his achievements and urged Dr. Nduom to continue with the good works he is doing in the KEEA municipality.

Groupe Nduom, a company that Dr.Nduom is the President and Chairman, has an industrial estates situated in the heart of KEEA.

Companies belonging to the groupe like GN Printing, GN Electronics, FreshPak, GN Logistics and GN Quarry are also located in the district.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com