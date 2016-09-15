Manifesto Idea Battle: NDC didn't steal NPP's ideas - Kennedy Agyepong

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised his party for claiming that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stolen its ideas after the latter launched its manifesto highlight.

Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyepong says the NPP has no proof to back their allegations considering governing party has already launched its manifesto.

At a press conference Wednesday, the acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said what the NDC presented on Tuesday was a photocopy of what the NPP has been telling Ghanaians they would do when voted into power.

However, speaking on Joy FM Wednesday, Kofi Adams, who is the campaign coordinator of the NDC said, “nobody is copying Nana Addo,” and that the policy highlights presented by President John Mahama are captured in government White Paper.

He said the NDC since its inception in 1992 have been social democrats and that it is simply untenable to claim that they [NDC] are stealing social democratic ideas from the NPP who are capitalists.

Wading into the controversy, Mr Agyepong speaking on Adom TV Thursday said, “It’s about time we stopped this child’s play and focus on issues that will move the nation forward. We are in an election year and as an opposition party ready for power, we can’t afford to counter the ruling party over unnecessary issues…most especially when we want power.”

Also, in reaction to the allegations President Mahama addressing some Ga Traditional Council onThursday said the NDC would not be bothered should the NPP plagiarise policies contained in its 2016 manifesto.

The President said the NPP should feel free to “copy as many things in our manifesto as possible" adding “We’ve been governing this country, we are running the programmes and we have the ideas."

He said he was part of the NDC manifesto drafting and there was no way they adopted NPP ideas.

“When somebody says we have plagiarised their manifesto I don’t think he understands plagiarism,” he said, adding, it only amounts to plagiarism when one “steals from a known document and put it in another document but there is no document called NPP manifesto.”

