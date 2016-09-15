NPP to launch manifesto on October 8 as executives contradict eachother

The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu says the party will launch its manifesto on October 8, 2016, in Tamale.

This date contradicts an October 18 date given by the party's Communications Director, Nana Akomea on Joy FM, Wednesday.

Mr Akomea disclosed the date after the party held a press conference and accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of blatantly plagiarising its manifesto ideas.

Nana Akomea said their agenda for job creation, policies to stabilise the macro-economy, industrialise the country as well as revamping agriculture put out by the party's flagbearer have all been stolen by the NDC.

The accusation came after the NDC presented highlights of its manifesto ahead of the main launch on Saturday, September 17 in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

But speaking on Asempa FM's political Show 'Ekosii sen', Mr Boadu said date given by Nana Akomea is wrong, insisting that the launch date for the NPP's manifesto will be on October 8.

"Nana Akomea might have made a mistake because I have said long ago that it is on 8th, and that is exactly what it is," Mr Boadu replied after he was told about the October 18 date.

John Boadu added that the party picked a form for its 2016 Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday.

As required by the Electoral Commission, Mr Boadu added that two signatures are being collected in each district in the country and "within some few days we will be done."

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]