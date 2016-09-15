In what can best be described as a shocking twist, the Vice-President, H.E. Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, has cancelled his planned Public Lecture which was expected to be a response to the Lecture delivered last week by NPP Running Mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a supposed tweet from the Vice-President's twitter handle, the cancellation was blamed on the light rains in Accra this morning. “Due to the Rains this morning we have decided to call off my Public Lecture. A new date will be communicated in the coming weeks”, the tweet said.

The Lecture, was advertised under the theme – “Ghana's Economy – Separating Truth from Fiction”.

An announcement of the event, which was put out first on social media, indicates that Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and former Presidential Advisor, Ato Ahwoi will be the Chairman for the Public Lecture which was also scheduled for the National Theatre, the same venue for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Lecture last week.

The event which would have come off exactly a week after Dr. Bawumia's Lecture titled – “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – a foundation of concrete or straw”; was advertised to kick off at 1pm.

The Vice-President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur on Sunday gave the strongest indication that he was arming himself to respond to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who on Thursday, chronicled a tall list of issues backed with empirical data to show that President John Mahama's government had been the worst government for Ghana's economy.

Speaking at an NDC rally in Ashaiman, the Vice-President stated “at the appropriate time, we shall respond in full measure to all the lies that have been told; at the appropriate time, we shall correct him and teach him the things that he doesn't know but thinks he knows.”

Reporters who visited the venue of the Lecture saw an empty hall with virtually no officials present aside a few persons clad in NDC paraphernalia.

The Lecture was widely advertised on pro-government and NDC social media accounts and which was confirmed on Peace FM'sKokrokoo programme by Communications Specialist at the Presidency, Sam George on Wednesday, who insisted that the Vice President was not just going to respond to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but to set the records straight on the performance of the economy after he was queried by NPP MP for Bantama, Kwabena Kokofu.

-Peacefmonline