Group wants NDC man questioned for threatening chaos

The Movement for Truth and Accountability, has called on the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, to bring to book, the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

This follows comments made by Robert Owusu on a local radio station that, “ they in the NDC have sharpened their machetes and are prepared to attack innocent persons.”

The Movement for Truth and Accountability, led by Mr. Joseph Bediako at a press conference claimed that, “the NDC have planned to create confusion and chaos in the upcoming elections and blame it on the NPP.”

“Evidence available to the Movement of Truth and Accountability makes it abundantly clear that, these statements are not mere political rhetoric, intended to incite party supporters to violence. But rather the opening phase of an elaborate plan by President Mahama and the NDC, to plunge this country into total chaos and violence, as a way of ensuring that when he loses the elections, the victor which is the NPP, will be unable to govern a united, cohesive country.”

The Movement says “these are very serious revelations which require immediate action by relevant state agencies especially the security services,” asking the CID and other state security agencies to “ensure that Mr. Owusu is brought to book.”

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana