Man Caught With 1,013.0 Grams Of Cannabis Remanded

A Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mary Nsenkyire, has ordered a man caught with 1,013.0 grams of cannabis to be held in prison custody.

Kwabena Frimpong Darkwa, alias “Righteous”, a 33-year-old shoemaker, has been charged unlawful possession of narcotic drug and he pleaded not guilty.

He would make his next appearance tomorrow, September 15.

Police Chief Superintendent Emmanuel A. Akunnor told the court that the accused was arrested on November 25, last year.

He was found with the hard drug on a Mercedes Benz Sprinter passenger bus, traveling from Kumasi to Nyinahin.

Police officers had stopped the bus for routine check, when the dried leaves were found.

Darkwa admitted ownership, arrested and handed over together with the substance to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Police for further investigation.

The prosecution said the accused mentioned one “Rasta” in Abuakwa as his source of supply but could not lead the police to the said man.

Sample of the leaves sent for forensic laboratory examination proved to be cannabis.

