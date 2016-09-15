Suspected NDC Thugs Attack Lands Commission Boss

Some thugs believed to be members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday besieged the office of the Lands Commission in Accra, ostensibly to attack its Chief Executive Officer for some unknown reasons.

A client, who had gone to the place to transact business and gave his name as Emmanuel, told Citi News that the thugs went to the office in two NDC branded pickups.

“Around 10:20am, I went there to do business and when I got there the gate was closed. I saw policemen all over and all of us who had come to do business were outside; and I saw two pickups in NDC colours. There were about 12 people in each of the pickups. They were dressed in fugu [Smock]. When I asked what had happened, I was told that these people had come in with their leader to beat the chief executive officer and that the issue had to do with some land case.”

Emmanuel said he was told the Chief Executive was attacked because he did not yield to the demands of the leader of the thugs.

Emmanuel further added that, the Police later came in to restore calm, adding that, work at the commission came to a standstill for a while.

“…So while waiting for the gate to be opened, I saw the chief executive officer being whisked away by some police officers and the two pickups were also under arrest by the police. Currently, the Police have brought in a backup at the lands commission. I can count more than 30 police officers who came to bring the situation under control.”

“Normal work is going on but there are still backup police officers at the place to forestall any further scuffle,” Emmanuel added.

– citifmonline