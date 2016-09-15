Government has reiterated its promise to construct more footbridges over the N1 highway in Accra.

Since it opened to motorists in February 2012, a lot of pedestrians have been killed due to the absence of footbridges and proper Zebra crossing signs on the highway.

Addressing residents of the city on his campaign tour in the Greater Region, President Mahama said government has imported twenty more footbridges to reduce road accidents on the highway.

“As I speak to you; we have imported some materials to be used for footbridges just like the one at the Accra shopping mall. We are going to construct about 20 at various accident prone areas. I'm aware that since we opened the N1 highway to traffic a lot of Ghanaians have lost their lives especially children.”

“In my next government, we are going to construct the footbridges on the N1 highway to reduce the pedestrian accidents on the road. It will not just be the N1 highway but other accident prone areas we have identified,” Mahama added.

5 more footbridges

The Ministry of Roads and Highways following public outcry over accidents on the highway, promised to construct five more footbridges and also provide extra traffic lights on the road.

These according to the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Isaac Adjei Mensah, are intended to minimize the spate of accidents and loss of lives on the highway.

He told Parliament in 2014 that the bridges will be at the Kwashieman, Awoshie, Dzorwulu, Abeka Lapaz and Apenkwa sections of the highway, while the traffic lights will be positioned at the Dzorwulu and Lapaz sections.

Meanwhile, two years down the line, the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin