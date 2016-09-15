The Peoples National Convention’s (PNC) National Chairman, Bernard Mornah, has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) of encouraging hate speech that could lead to violence ahead of the December elections.

According to him, the hate speech exhibited by some leading members of the two major political parties exposes their desperation for power at all cost.

He accused the NDC and the NPP of sowing seeds of animosity among the electorate ahead of the December 7 polls.

He is optimistic rejecting the NDC and the NPP is the panacea to sustain the nation's peace and stability. Bernard Mornah said this while he was addressing members of the Association of Small Scale Industries in Tamale.

He touted the PNC as the most tolerant political party which he said is capable of deepening national cohesion when elected.

“We are not a party that insults; we are talking about issues. We encourage people to talk about issues because we think that decency in our choice of words is important. It is not just about the PNC to bring about peace, reject the NDC and the NPP and you will have peace forever in Ghana.”

The PNC National Chairman further called for disbandment of political party sheds scattered all over the country.

He explained that the party sheds, where party members largely gather, are breeding grounds for political intolerance leading to upheaval during elections.

“These days the fashionable thing that political parties are doing is to go and create sheds and these sheds have become the war camps that are there. Even in the same constituency for the same party you see that we create two different camps and these camps belong to two different persons and they become a source of confrontation,” Bernard Mornah lamented.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana