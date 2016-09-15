Kenya: UK Visas & Immigration launches a new Visa Application Centre in Mombasa

On Monday 19 September 2016, UK Visas and Immigration’s global commercial partner for UK visa services, TLScontact, will open a Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Mombasa. This is a new centre, in addition to the TLScontact VAC already operating in Nairobi, and its launch will extend the range of services we offer to customers across Kenya, including increased access to premium and priority products.

UK visa customers will continue to complete their applications and pay their visa fee online at Visa4UK before choosing an appointment at one of the TLScontact VACs in Kenya.

The Visa Application Centre in Mombasa will be open every day between 0800 – 1530hrs. Customers will be able to make appointments to submit visa applications in Mombasa on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 0830 and 1300, and can collect their passports on any week day.

To use the VAC in Mombasa customers will need to pay a fee of £55 in addition to the visa application fee. This “User Pay” fee allows UK Visas and Immigration to expand and improve its customer service offering in Kenya. A choice of centres offers convenience for customers who would otherwise have to travel to the capital to apply. This User Pay fee is payable online at the time of application, before customers visit the VAC in Mombasa. There will be no changes to the VAC in Nairobi, which will remain free to use.

Applications made in Mombasa will be processed in line with UKVI’s global customer service standards. All UK visa applications will continue to be decided by UK Visas and Immigration staff in a fair and objective process. Staff at the Visa Application Centre have no influence at all over the outcome of any visa application.

With TLScontact operating Visa Application Centres on our behalf, UK Visas and Immigration have more flexibility to drive improvements in customer service, with greater access to added value services and premium products such as Priority Visas and direct return courier options. The Priority Visa service will be available in Mombasa, where customers can fast track their application for an additional fee.

New Visa Application Centre Address

TLScontact

Mbuni Road

Nyali

Mombasa

Kenya

Opening Date

Monday 19 September 2016