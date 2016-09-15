Professionals join Nana campaign

Some members of the group when they recently stormed Weija-Gbawe constituency to campaign with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Tina Mensah

A group of professionals has decided to come together to campaign for the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Since its formation in March, this year, the group calling itself 'Professional For Change,' has undertaken several outreach programmes to assist the poor and marginalized.

It has also provided succour to the needy in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti and Volta regions.

Drivers for Change, Kayaye for Change, Waakye Fest are all well patronized initiatives of the group.

It is made up of professionals from the banking industry, telecommunication industry, education and health sectors, among others.

They said they realized the inherent danger in remaining indifferent in the face of the suffering of Ghanaians and decided to restore Ghana’s lost pride and dignity.

The group has the common vision of tackling the decline of the country's economy through pervasive corruption, thievery, incompetence and insensitivity of the Mahama administration.

They have so far provided financial assistance to various groups in the NPP, including the Loyal Ladies, Zongo Ladies for Nana, Mums4change,Youth4Change and Volta4Change.

With barely three months to the general elections, leadership of the 'Professionals for Change' has indicated that it would not relent in its efforts to assist in the liberation of Ghana from the tyranny of the Mahama-Amissah-Arthur administration and replace it with the visionary and competent leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

“It's only a Nana Addo-Bawumia administration that can arrest the depth of hopelessness that the youth have fallen into and restore the dreams of an inclusive and prosperous nation.

“Eight years of hardship and dejection is enough, it's time to chart a new course.”

Members of the group therefore entreated all well-meaning Ghanaians to rise up for the crucial change, saying “get involved and secure the future of our children.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu