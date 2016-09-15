Tema Ends Shift System



The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) on Tuesday announced the end of the shift system in all public schools in the area beginning this academic year.

Although the available classrooms cannot accommodate all the pupils, the assembly provided canopies for some pupils to study temporarily.

Most parents cannot fathom the rationale behind the rush to end the shift system without the required number of classrooms.

However, many of them have thronged the various public schools in the metropolis to seek admission for their children.

When DAILY GUIDE visited the Adjei-Kojo Basic School, the pupils were seen seating in fours on dual desks under canopies.

The Integrated Science teacher was clearly struggling to get the attention of the pupils as a result of noise from passersby.

The assembly believes that before the end of the term, a new classroom block would have been constructed to enhance teaching and learning.

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Chief Executive of TMA, made the announcement during my First Day at School in Tema.

He was of the view that with the construction of a total of nine classrooms and computer lab in the area, the assembly would able to accommodate all the children.

Mr Odamtten said work on the Industrial City Schools throughout the metropolis was progressing and would be completed to accommodate more pupils.

“For effective teaching and learning, each classroom will not exceed 45 pupils, as the TMA is determined to sustain the pace of development in the area. You can also see provision of canopies to augment the infrastructure,” according to him.

The Mayor further noted that the construction of washrooms for 32 public schools in the metropolis was on course to improve sanitation in the public schools.

After presenting the children with educational materials and some drink, Mr. Odamtten expressed optimistic about the School Feeding programme, which he said would continue to be pursued to make education holistic.

On his part, Margaret Frimpong-Kore, the Tema Metropolitan Educational Director, who expressed excitement about the eradication of the shift system, said that the ongoing development of infrastructure would boost enrollment.

“Through my interaction with the chief executive, I know they are fully committed in ending the shift system, we are going to look at the large numbers to ensure we stop the shift system, in fact the shift system is not best for us and we do not want to encourage it,” she noted.

According to the education director, her department is ready to give out its best to enhance academic performance.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema