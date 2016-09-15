NPP to re-run Karaga parliamentary primary

With barely three months to the December 7 polls, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is compelled to re-run its parliamentary primary in the Karaga constituency of the Northern Region.

This is because the party's 2016 parliamentary nominee for the constituency Ibrahim Basha Shaharawi has stepped down on health grounds.

Three persons have picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming Parliamentary primary re-run.

They are a former District Chief Executive for Karaga, Baba Wahabu, Firdaus Basha and Sulemana Iddrisu.

The filing fee is pegged at Ghc20,000 cedis and about 400 hundred delegates are expected to elect a worthy successor to Ibrahim Basha Shaharawi.

According to the outspoken NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, the primary is scheduled to take place in Savelugu for security reasons.

He served notice that his administration will not tolerate indiscipline at the primary grounds and thus urged the contestants and their supporters to be obedient.

Daniel Bugri Naabu is hopeful the NPP will win the Karaga Parliamentary seat regardless of who emerges victorious at the end of the Parliamentary primary.

He encouraged the party's members to unite behind the regional secretariat and their constituency executives to win more Parliamentary seats in the Northern Region.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana