NPP To Launch Manifesto In Tamale

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE has it that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on 8th October, 2016 launch its manifesto at the Tamale Sports Stadium in the Northern regional capital.

The launch of the manifesto is expected to see some bigwigs of the party gracing the occasion in the Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu made this known at an event organized for assembly members and party supporters at his residence in Tamale.

According to him, the peace and unity exhibited by the leadership and executives of the party in the region has made the launch of the manifesto possible in Tamale.

Chairman Bugri expressed his gratitude to the entire team in the Northern Region for their hard work and that in the history of the party; the region organized a National Delegates Conference which never happened.

The outspoken chairman indicated that the manner in which Nana Addo was received into Tamale has been talked about till date which shows that the party is united and will continue to be united.

He stated that the NPP will win not least than 25 parliamentary seats in the Northern Region and Nana Addo will win by 70% in the region as well.

Bugri Naabu lambasted the Mahama led administration for the hardship that he has brought upon the good people of Ghana saying “how to eat these days is a problem, look at how I have lost weight; is that how I was? My stomach was big but now look at it.”

He urged voters in the Northern Region to vote for the NPP to bring back hope into their lives because the party has done it before and will do it again if power is given back to the NPP.

Chairman Bugri cautioned voters not to make a mistake to vote back the NDC else they would have no other option but run away from the country.

'So don't make any mistake but rather think of how to help the NPP win power and save Ghana because Ghanaians are looking up to Nana Addo'.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale