The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency Fritz Baffour has stated that no political party can achieve all of its manifesto promises.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, the former Minister for Information said manifestoes are like a wish list adding that some of the promises outlined by the political parties can only be achieved in 30 years.

His comment comes a day after President John Mahama highlighted aspects of the NDC manifesto ahead of the official launch of the document in Sunyani, the Brong Ahafo regional capital.

President Mahama outlining the party’s manifesto for the next four years at the Banquet Hall on Tuesday stated that the next NDC government will set up a commission of enquiry to look into the creation of five new regions.

He also stated that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will be elected if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2016 elections.

The President added that the Ghanaian economy is now more predictable and no longer bleeding as it used to be in the past.

But Hon. Baffour told Starr Chat host Bola Ray Wednesday that he does not believe in manifestoes and takes them with a pinch of salt.

"I don’t believe in manifestoes...I take it with a pinch of salt. Basically it’s like you have an idea of something...it’s more like a wish list, some of [the things] you can get done. All over the world people do not fulfil their manifestoes.”

He added “some of the things that are said are not going to be done now maybe 20- 30 years’ time."

Asked why politicians make promises they cannot fulfil, the communications consultant responded “Bola, you are a Ghanaian and Ghanaians we give hope.”