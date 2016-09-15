Nurses at the Salaga Government Hospital in the Northern region have declared strike after their colleague fought with a relative of a patient on admission at the facility.

The situation has left many patients stranded, with some others visiting private hospitals for treatment.

A frustrated resident of Salaga Mohammed Valash who witnessed the fight told Starr News the impasse must be resolved immediately to prevent a major disaster.

“The lady had gone there to visit her sick mother and to take her home and an argument ensued between her and one of the nurses, then the nurse hit her first so she also retaliated. The other nurses also joined in and it became a full blown fight between them and the young lady to the extent that one of the nurses bit the girl so deep.

“Later that day, a friend of mine brought his sick mother for check up at the hospital but the nurses told us they are on strike because of the fight,” he narrated.