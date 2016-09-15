Today President Obama terminated the national emergency declared with respect to Côte d’Ivoire in Executive Order 13396 of February 7, 2006, and lifted the economic sanctions imposed pursuant to that Order. The President determined that Côte d’Ivoire’s advances in restoring peace and democracy and developing its political, administrative, and economic institutions represent significant improvements since President Bush declared the national emergency in 2006. The President’s action today highlights the great progress that Côte d’Ivoire has made since the crisis in 2010-11.

The United States is optimistic about the prospects for lasting peace and inclusive prosperity in Côte d’Ivoire. Following peaceful, transparent, credible, and inclusive presidential elections in October 2015, Côte d’Ivoire is continuing the vital work of national reconciliation and security sector reform, which includes professionalizing its security forces and reintegrating former combatants and refugees. We will continue to support the people and government of Côte d’Ivoire in their efforts to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions and to pursue economic reforms that will ensure long-term development and shared prosperity for all Ivoirians.