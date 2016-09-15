President John Mahama has assured the people of Botianor in the Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region that his administration will continue to pursue policies that will address their needs.

The President argues that in his first term, he has laid what he calls solid foundation that will engineer the needed growth for the constituency.

Addressing party supporters during his campaign tour, he added that he was hopeful of a resounding victory in the December polls due to the work done by his administration.

“There is a saying that God recognizes our good works even if humans do not. I know that God recognizes our hard work and this gives me confidence that the NDC would win this year's election. It is also God who gives power to whom it is due. You can never force your way to power unless it is given to you from above. We were at the Supreme Court for almost a year, because some people contested the 2012 election. Although this wasted our time we have achieved a lot within just three years. I know God is on our side and we shall win this year's election.”

The president will continue with his campaign tour of the Greater Accra today [Thursday] and he is expected to visit areas like Osu, Adabrak and Tudu.

President Mahama has so far been to the Western, Northern and the Central Regions since he began his campaign tour about a month ago.

He is expected to launch the NDC’s 2016 manifesto in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday.

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on Social Media for election related stories

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin