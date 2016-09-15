The Electoral Commission (EC) has said demands being made by its staff for a 50% of their basic salaries as unsociable allowance will not affect the professional conduct of the workers.

According to the Commission, though the workers are serious about the demand, it will not affect their professionalism.

Head of Communications at the Commission, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu gave the assurance at the 2nd Edition of the ASK THE EC program on GTV on Wedensday, hosted by Citi FM's Bernard Koku Avle.

He said “I'm not too sure that workers of the EC said that if you don't pay us, there is going to be wahala, no.”

“We are making a legitimate demand on the system and it is our hope and expectation that we will also be compensated like any worker of this dear country. There is no threat, we are only recapping and reinstating what we have somewhere along the line said.”

Mr. Dzakpasu noted that the workers are focused and committed to discharging their duties regardless of the demand they are making.

“These are issues… we are focused and we are committed as we have always been to our core function of delivering election to the good people of this country. Nothing stops us, in spite of our request for the betterment of our condition does not in any way destruct us from undertaking our core duties,” he added.

Workers of the EC three months to the elections are demanding 50 percent of their salary as allowances for their inability to engage in social and political activities as staff of a neutral organization.

The demand was made in a leaked internal memo for negotiations delivered to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission in Accra by the workers of the Commission and sighted by Citi News.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com /Ghana

