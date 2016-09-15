Today's front pages: Thursday September 15, 2016

MAHAMA’S PROMISED TRACTORS TO COST GH¢50.5M

It will cost the central government about GH¢50.0 million to supply a minimum of 10 tractors to every one of the 216 districts in the country to boost agriculture, B&FT analysis has revealed.

GREL TO BUY 19,500 TONNES OF DRY RUBBER AS IT ENGAGES 3,000 LOCAL RUBBER FARMERS

The Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) is confident of purchasing approximately 19,500 tonnes of dry rubber from over 3,000 farmers in the Western, Ashanti, Eastern and the Central regions by close of 2016 production year.

ELECTION FEVER PUSHES UP INFLATION SLIGHTLY

Barely three months to the crucial December polls, inflation, which has been largely erratic has begun a gradual ascent, with the Ghana Statistical Service suspecting that readers are hiking prices because they fear the local currency would struggle against the US dollar ahead of the polls.

NPP BLASTS MAHAMA OVER WILD PROMISES

The opposition NPP yesterday went to town, almost stripping President John Mahama and the ruling NDC naked regarding their failed promises.

NANA, PREZ PICK UP FORMS

President John Mahama and presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, yesterday made a major move towards their bid to contest in the December 7 presidential poll.

BANKS TIGHTEN GRIP ON LENDING AS NATION GETS CLOSE TO CRUCIAL ELECTIONS

With barely three months to general elections in Ghana, banks are cautious about extending credit to businesses and individuals, some industry experts have told Business Finder.

$750M EUROBOND EXPOSES GHANA’S WEAK ECONOMY

Business Finder’s comparison of Ghana’s debut on the international capital market in 2007 when it raised $750 million at a cost of 8.5 percent with the recent Eurobond has revealed a struggling economy.

PEACE SONGS NEEDLESS – EKOW MICAH

Reggae artiste, Ekow Micah, has said what the country needs during this election period is education to promote tolerance and not peace songs which have currently become the norm.

NO WORKER WILL LOSE JOB – MIDA CEO ASSURES

The Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Ing Owura Kwaku Sarfo, has given an assurance that workers of ECG will not lose their jobs under the concession agreement to bring on board private participation in the management of the company.

