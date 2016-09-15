Presidential nominee of the People’s National Convention, (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama, has described the Mahama led administration as one that has woefully failed in delivering on its promises.

He argued that President Mahama during the presentation of the highlights of the National Democratic Congress’ Manifesto, made new promises he cannot fulfill.

At the outdooring of his running mate, Emmanuel Anyidoho, Dr. Mahama charged electorates to vote out what he calls an administration that always fails Ghanaians.

“Ghana has the human material to add to the natural minerals we have to move the country forward so the question is why are we in the situation that we are? I believe it is because Ghanaians have always assumed the people they are putting in power will do what they have promised to do.

“So we heard earlier, there are still school under trees. In 2016 going to 2017, that is after 24 years of uninterrupted democratic rule and this is a constitutional requirement that all children of Ghana should go to school. So you ask yourself in 1992 when we went back to constitutional rule, the people who took the reins of government didn't they know what the constitution demands? So why do we still have children under trees? We in PNC have decided that we are going to pick somebody who will help us solve the two or three most critical problems of Ghana. The economy is in shambles, factories have closed, people are unemployed so economy is number one. Youth unemployment number two and power which led to the economy collapsing.”

For his part, Emmanuel Anyidoho, the running mate to Dr. Edward Mahama, said a PNC led administration will salvage Ghana's economy.

“We are offering fiscal discipline to ensure that expenditures are virtually equal to what we have in terms of revenue…”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana