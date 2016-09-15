Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 15 September 2016 07:41 CET

Four Thieves Grabbed At Koforidua

By Daily Guide

Four thieves who tried to rob a banker and her husband yesterday in the  afternoon  are now in the  Effiduase police custody for interogations.

According to residents at highways, Opposite a gas filling station popular known as Lartey gas, the four thieves with cutters, knifes, harmmers and other robbery tools cut the protecting mosquito nets, broke the  burgler proof and entered the room.

They managed to remove the 32 inches  LG LCD television, quard core Toshiba laptop, a computer set and other electrical appliances.

As two were about to step out whiles the other two were watching over for any upcoming alarm, a five year school pupil, Rahina who closed from school and was going home at  that time saw the boys in the house with the things outside so she  quickly went to inform a farmer who was in his cassava farm  nearby.

The farmer mastered courage and went in to grab one whiles the remaining three took on their heels. The farmer then blew  an alarm and residents came out. Men, women and children who came out from their homes  searched around and also grabbed one in addition,  the residents narrated.

They tied them with rope and quickly called the house owner on phone.

When the banker was coming, she came with police to arrest them,  the courageous farmer concluded.

Speaking to one lady of the  effiduase police, Abigail said, as they brought the two in the afternoon, later in the evening they were able to arrest the remaining two and are now in their cells.

General News

Patriotism is your conviction that this country is superior to all other countries because you were born in it.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img