Biz Olympics: Insight Grey Advertising set to claim all trophies

Advertising company, Insight Grey Advertising Limited has reiterated its confidence of sweeping all trophies at stake at this year’s Citi Business Olympics.

Insight Grey Advertising Limited is a member of the Argon Group of Companies and also affiliated to Grey Worldwide, a global leader and top-ten US agency with expertise in all marketing disciplines.

Grey has been focused on driving results while getting attention for its clients for almost a hundred years.

Speaking ahead of this year's Citi Business Olympics, the company justified why all others might want to allow it space as it promises stiff competition.

“Last year, we came to observe but this year we want everybody to know that indeed we are coming to win all the trophies, table tennis, volleyball, basketball and we even have an international swimmer who came from Bukom only six weeks ago. But let me say that we are coming to storm the place and rock the place.”

Over 40 companies are expected to compete in a plethora of sporting activities including Volley Ball, Swimming, Lime and Spoon, Soccer, Chess, Sack Race in this year's event.

The event which will take place on the 24th of September, 2016 at the Burma Camp Leisure Centre, will see corporate institutions get together and show who is who in various sporting activities.

The event will also create a platform for them to network.

This year's Citi Business Olympics is sponsored by Premium Bank, Robb Sweet from PZ Cussons and the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

It is also powered by Citi FM and Citibusinessnews.com.

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana