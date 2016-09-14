Over a thousand displaced flood victims yet to receive relief items

Some displaced residents in recent floods in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua, say they are yet to be given relief items.

New Juabeng Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Kwasi Opare, says they have commenced the distribution of relief items which some victims have described as woefully inadequate.

NADMO has admitted last Saturday's flooding has displaced more than a thousand people rendering them homeless.

Adom FM’s Maxwell Kudakor reported that most of the displaced residents had to put up with relatives until the flood water subsided.

Properties such as vehicles, television, mattresses, chairs, and fridges worth thousands of cedis were destroyed in the flood.

Areas that got flooded include part of Alafia Zongo, Koforidua Magazine, Nsukwao, Efijuase Asokere, and the Abriwa Nkwanta junction.

Other areas include the Koforidua highway and the entrance to the Regional Fire Service office.

However, for the most part, NADMO is giving each affected household one student mattress, a bucket, three mats, some cups of rice and maize.

The Adom FM reporter said some residents in Koforidua Zongo, the worst affected community, are dissatisfied with items given them by NADMO.

This, he said has created the situation where tenants in the community are fighting among themselves over who takes what from the limited relief items given them.

The situation from the time NADMO intervened has not worsened but has not gotten better either as the residents are still recovering from the loss, Mr Kudakor reported.

Attempts by Joy News to contact the Regional NADMO office as proven fruitless as they are unwilling to speak to the media.

