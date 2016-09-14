We will give NDC 'pleasant surprise' at Afadjato - NPP

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi

Have (VR), Sept. 14, GNA - Mr Wisdom Senanu Seneadza, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Afadjato South, said the Party would give a 'pleasant surprise' to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the December polls in the Constituency.

'We have been experiencing a change in the Constituency since last year. It is like an explosion, a movement and we are hopeful of favourable results for the Party,' he stated.

Mr Seneadza was addressing the media on the sidelines of a sporting event to welcome some 400 new members into the Party at Have.

He said the wind of change had caught up the people, giving the NPP a good chance to turn things around in the Constituency.

'Ours is a persuasive journey. Our near best was 15 per cent but the signs are positive and we are confident we will be given the chance to provide leadership for the Constituency and improve the living condition of the people,' Mr Seneadza said.

Michael Xetor, Afadjato South NPP Constituency Chairman said the Party is gradually becoming appealing to people in the area and confident of delivering the Parliamentary Seat for the Party and winning more than 30 per cent votes for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NPP's Presidential Nominee.

