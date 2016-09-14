Winner takes all policy must be abolished - Missionary

Gomoa Mangoase (C/R), Sept. 14, GNA - The Circuit Missionary of Goaso Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Mohammed Ibrahim Adams has expressed concern about the winner takes all policy in Ghanaian politics and called for its abolition.

Mr Adams said the situation had created greatest enmity, self-interest and stagnation of development programmes and policies to raise quality living standards of the people

The Ahmadiyya Missionary shared this opinion when he addressed members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to mark the Eid-Ul- Adha celebration at Gomoa Mangoase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

He suggested to the framers of 1992 Constitution to consider making amendment to reverse the policy and promote an all inclusive system of governance.

Mr Adams said Ghana had suffered for far too long due to winner take all policy adopted by elected governments and described it as unacceptable precedent which needs to be stopped.

He called on Ghanaians to vote for competent, visionary selfless and proactive leaders to manage the country and make it a better place to live.

The Circuit Missionary cautioned the Muslims youth not to indulge in political violence in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said Muslims celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha to remember Abraham 'Father of all' who was asked to sacrifice his son Isaac to Allah to show true love towards Allah.

He urged the Muslims to abide by tenets of Quran and stop acts, which tarnish the image of the Islamic religion.

Naana Eyiah, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa Central asked Muslim parents to prioritise the education of their children.

She said the NPP Presidential Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has a vision and pragmatic policies, which would help his government to deliver when voted to power on December 7.

Naana Eyiah called on the people to ignore the propaganda being made by opponents and vote massively for her and Nana Akufo Addo.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate said the economic hardship Ghanaians are facing are indications of bad policies and programmes adopted by the ruling National Democratic Congress.

She donated two ceiling fans and 10 bags of cement to Ekwamkrom branch of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to support the mission's Mosque building project.

GNA